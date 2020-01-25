Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Shares Gap Down to $16.54

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.06, but opened at $16.54. Ares Commercial Real Estate shares last traded at $16.54, with a volume of 170,900 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $463.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.47.

In related news, Director James Alan Henderson sold 12,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $196,360.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,401 shares in the company, valued at $743,721.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 776,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,086,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,194,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,338,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,891,000 after purchasing an additional 20,904 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the third quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile (NYSE:ACRE)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

