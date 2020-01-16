Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) was downgraded by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ARES. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

Shares of ARES opened at $35.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.52. Ares Management has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.25.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $466.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.15 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 548.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,765,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $150,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,194 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,561,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,872,000 after acquiring an additional 905,733 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,691,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,345,000. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

