Argentum Silver (CVE:ASL) Trading Down 3.3%

Argentum Silver Corp (CVE:ASL) shares traded down 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.29, 41,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 45% from the average session volume of 28,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.33.

Argentum Silver Company Profile (CVE:ASL)

Argentum Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. It holds 100% interests in the Coyote and Victoria projects situated in the state of Jalisco; and a 100% interest in Butt Township comprising 10 unpatented mining claims located in Butt Township, Ontario.

