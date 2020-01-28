Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Receives $71.05 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Argo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. William Blair downgraded Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Argo Group in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Argo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Argo Group by 522.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 45,042 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Argo Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Argo Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 257,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Argo Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 69,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Argo Group by 136.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 19,168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGO opened at $65.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.08. Argo Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.36 and a fifty-two week high of $78.57.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.37 million.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

