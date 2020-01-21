Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Price Target Cut to C$3.00

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

TSE AR opened at C$1.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Argonaut Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.36 and a 1-year high of C$2.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.13. The company has a market cap of $301.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.68.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$88.25 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Argonaut Gold will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo mine located in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the San Agustin project located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

