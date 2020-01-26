Argus Increases Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $205.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Argus from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Argus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UNP. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.85.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $185.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $149.09 and a 12 month high of $188.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 19,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,337 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,218,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 523,076 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $88,457,000 after acquiring an additional 82,679 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 777,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $131,467,000 after acquiring an additional 10,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

