Argus Reaffirms Buy Rating for Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Argus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They presently have a target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of .

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CFG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.05.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.09. 607,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,142,955. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $41.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.68.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 159,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

