Argus Reiterates “Buy” Rating for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Argus restated their buy rating on shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $570.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior target price of $535.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackRock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of BlackRock from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $534.80.

NYSE BLK traded up $5.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $535.27. 82,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,260. The business’s 50 day moving average is $501.57 and its 200-day moving average is $464.40. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $401.42 and a 1 year high of $531.62. The company has a market capitalization of $80.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock will post 27.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.02%.

In related news, insider Jerkovic Milan 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total transaction of $1,961,385.20. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,586,748,000 after buying an additional 89,230 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 20,980.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 895,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $420,451,000 after buying an additional 891,658 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 469,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $220,543,000 after buying an additional 11,677 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 32.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $213,641,000 after buying an additional 112,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 35.7% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,234,000 after buying an additional 100,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

