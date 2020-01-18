Argus Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Argus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $340.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group downgraded Lam Research from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $284.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Lam Research to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $282.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $268.55.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $308.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,918,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,429. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $136.65 and a twelve month high of $307.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $286.88 and a 200-day moving average of $242.73. The stock has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 18,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.03, for a total transaction of $5,215,907.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,576 shares of company stock worth $20,803,977. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 655.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,131 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,039,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 355.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 577,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,351,000 after acquiring an additional 450,280 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,687,000. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 401.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 442,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,199,000 after acquiring an additional 354,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

