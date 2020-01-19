ARHT Media (CVE:ART) Stock Price Down 4.2%

ARHT Media Inc (CVE:ART) shares traded down 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, 17,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 59% from the average session volume of 42,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a market cap of $9.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.11.

ARHT Media Company Profile (CVE:ART)

ARHT Media Inc, together with its subsidiary, ARHT Media (USA) Inc, engages in the creation, transmission, and delivery of digital human holograms worldwide. It offers HumaGrams that are 3D interactive human holograms generated using Augmented Reality Holographic Telepresence Technology (ARHT), which allows its customers to interact and conduct real-time e-commerce in various distribution channels.

