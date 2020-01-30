Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.40

Arianne Phosphate Inc (CVE:DAN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.40 and traded as low as $0.25. Arianne Phosphate shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 37,050 shares.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.86 million and a P/E ratio of -11.75.

Arianne Phosphate Company Profile (CVE:DAN)

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate rock project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Arianne Resources Inc and changed its name to Arianne Phosphate Inc in June 2013.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?