Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells $2,053,819.98 in Stock

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Director Daniel Scheinman sold 9,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $2,053,819.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,256.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ANET opened at $222.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Arista Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $173.31 and a 12-month high of $331.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.82.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 32.68%. The business had revenue of $654.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANET. New Street Research began coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Arista Networks from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded Arista Networks to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Arista Networks from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 65,325.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 817,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,322,000 after acquiring an additional 816,570 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at $65,990,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 147.5% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,451,000 after acquiring an additional 274,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,633,000 after acquiring an additional 174,887 shares during the period. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 159.4% during the third quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 204,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,806,000 after acquiring an additional 125,516 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

