Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Receives $223.04 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $223.04.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. New Street Research assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Arista Networks from $285.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Arista Networks from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $290.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $221.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $173.31 and a 52-week high of $331.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $654.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total value of $363,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $63,826.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,313 shares of company stock worth $8,512,051 over the last 90 days. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 42.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,921,000. National Pension Service increased its position in Arista Networks by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 75,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,149,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $670,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $911,000. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

