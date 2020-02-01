Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has $220.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ANET. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $285.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $228.12.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $8.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $223.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,757. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $173.31 and a 12 month high of $331.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.49.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $654.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 9,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $2,053,819.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,256.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $2,084,654.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,979 shares in the company, valued at $571,104.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,646 shares of company stock worth $10,202,831. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.3% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 59.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

