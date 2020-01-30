Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Shares Up 0.4%

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF)’s stock price shot up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00, 2,122 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 79% from the average session volume of 10,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.91.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Aristocrat Leisure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.03.

Aristocrat Leisure Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARLUF)

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, assembly, sale, distribution, and servicing of games and systems in the Americas, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers gaming content; and platforms and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and digital social games, as well as Web and mobile gaming services.

