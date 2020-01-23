Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.25

Aritzia Inc (TSE:ATZ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$25.25 and last traded at C$25.07, with a volume of 63900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$24.67.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.47.

Aritzia Company Profile (TSE:ATZ)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a design house and fashion retailer of women's apparel and accessories. The company designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, puffers, jumpsuits, and intimates; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, iPhone cases, and gloves.

