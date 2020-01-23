Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $95.02

Arix Bioscience PLC (LON:ARIX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 95.02 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 96 ($1.26), with a volume of 42405 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96 ($1.26).

Separately, Shore Capital started coverage on shares of Arix Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $128.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 104.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 114.31. The company has a quick ratio of 25.63, a current ratio of 25.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

About Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX)

Arix Bioscience plc, formerly known as Perceptive Bioscience Investments Limited, is a venture capital firm specializing in seed, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

