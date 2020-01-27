Ark Restaurants Corp (NASDAQ:ARKR) Short Interest Update

Ark Restaurants Corp (NASDAQ:ARKR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 49.4% from the December 31st total of 7,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days.

Ark Restaurants stock opened at $22.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.89 million, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.76. Ark Restaurants has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $22.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

In related news, CEO Michael Lawrence Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ark Restaurants by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ark Restaurants by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in Ark Restaurants by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 286,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 17,660 shares in the last quarter. 25.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of September 29, 2018, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 1 in the Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston, Massachusetts; 2 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 19 fast food concepts and catering operations.

