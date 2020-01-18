ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARKAY. Zacks Investment Research cut ARKEMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded ARKEMA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

ARKAY stock opened at $97.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.39. ARKEMA/S has a fifty-two week low of $80.75 and a fifty-two week high of $108.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter. ARKEMA/S had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 6.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ARKEMA/S will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

About ARKEMA/S

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

