ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Arkema SA is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of vinyl products, industrial chemicals, and performance products. Vinyl products include chlorine or caustic soda, pipes and profiles, PVC, and vinyl compounds. Industrial chemicals include emulsion systems, fluorochemicals, hydrogen peroxide, PMMA and methacrylics, specialty acrylic polymers and thiochemicals. Performance products include functional additives, specialty chemicals and technical polymers. The Company’s products can be used for various purposes including air conditioning or refrigeration; chemical processing, coating, construction; packaging; automotive & transportation. Its products, also find their application in adhesives and sealants, agriculture & agrochemicals, consumer goods, electronics, foams, solvents and aerosols market, health, hygiene & beauty, oil & gas, energy, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, rubber market, sports & leisure, etc. Arkema SA is headquartered in France. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered ARKEMA/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded ARKEMA/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

OTCMKTS:ARKAY opened at $97.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.96. ARKEMA/S has a 1 year low of $80.75 and a 1 year high of $108.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.39.

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARKEMA/S had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that ARKEMA/S will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About ARKEMA/S

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ARKEMA/S (ARKAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com