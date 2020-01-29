Arkle Resources (LON:ARK) Trading Down 4.3%

Arkle Resources PLC (LON:ARK)’s share price traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.13 ($0.01), 9,355 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.18 ($0.02).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.11.

About Arkle Resources (LON:ARK)

Arkle Resources PLC explores for and develops mineral resources in Ireland. It explores for gold and zinc deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Mine River gold project that comprises of 8 licenses covering an area of approximately 340 square kilometers in Wicklow and Wexford counties in southeast Ireland; and the Inishowen project, which consists of 11 contiguous prospecting licenses located on the Inishowen peninsula in Donegal County, Ireland.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks