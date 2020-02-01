Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) Short Interest Up 5.4% in January

Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the December 31st total of 2,030,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 398,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of Arlington Asset Investment stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. Arlington Asset Investment has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $8.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.73. The stock has a market cap of $209.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). Arlington Asset Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $4.69 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Arlington Asset Investment will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Arlington Asset Investment’s payout ratio is 43.69%.

AI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Arlington Asset Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Arlington Asset Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Arlington Asset Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arlington Asset Investment by 610.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Arlington Asset Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Arlington Asset Investment by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 10,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.32% of the company’s stock.

About Arlington Asset Investment

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?