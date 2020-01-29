Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.75

Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.75 and traded as high as $5.80. Arlington Asset Investment shares last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 230,613 shares.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $212.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $4.69 million during the quarter. Arlington Asset Investment had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that Arlington Asset Investment Corp will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.57%. Arlington Asset Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.69%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,621,000 after purchasing an additional 585,774 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,984,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,656,000 after purchasing an additional 36,065 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,745,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,008,000 after purchasing an additional 25,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 745,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 28,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,360,000. 51.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arlington Asset Investment Company Profile (NYSE:AI)

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

