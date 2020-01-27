Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) will report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.29). Arlo Technologies posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.44). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.76). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.20% and a negative net margin of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $106.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on ARLO. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arlo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.20.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae purchased 36,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $99,918.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,051.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph E. Faison purchased 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $103,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 182,725 shares in the company, valued at $526,248. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,000,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARLO traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $4.57. 535,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,275. Arlo Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $7.82. The company has a market cap of $333.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.65.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

