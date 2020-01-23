Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) & LRAD (NYSE:GNSS) Critical Comparison

LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) and Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

LRAD has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arlo Technologies has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for LRAD and Arlo Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LRAD 0 0 0 0 N/A Arlo Technologies 1 1 2 0 2.25

Arlo Technologies has a consensus target price of $5.63, indicating a potential upside of 28.42%. Given Arlo Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arlo Technologies is more favorable than LRAD.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LRAD and Arlo Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LRAD $36.98 million 3.28 $2.79 million $0.08 46.00 Arlo Technologies $472.02 million 0.70 -$75.48 million ($1.02) -4.29

LRAD has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arlo Technologies. Arlo Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LRAD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LRAD and Arlo Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LRAD 7.53% 8.14% 6.54% Arlo Technologies -36.49% -62.20% -28.67%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.3% of LRAD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of Arlo Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of LRAD shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Arlo Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LRAD beats Arlo Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc. provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision. The company also offers Arlo Pro 2, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera with advancements in sound and motion detection; Arlo Security Light, a wire-free lighting product; Arlo Audio Doorbell, a smart audio doorbell solution to pair with Arlo camera or Arlo Security Light products; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and accessories, such as charging accessories, device mounts, and device skins. In addition, it provides Arlo app for iOS and Android devices that allow users to connect various devices; and prepaid services, including even-day cloud video storage with the ability to connect up to five cameras and 90 days of customer support. The company offers its products through retail channels, wholesale distribution and wireless carrier channels, and paid subscription services through in-app purchases. Arlo Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.