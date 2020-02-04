Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

AHH opened at $18.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 13.02, a current ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $19.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.95.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?