Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) Short Interest Update

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 67.1% from the December 31st total of 676,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 298,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

AHH stock opened at $19.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 13.02, a current ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average of $17.85. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $19.43.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $42.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.74 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 5.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 42.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 34,788 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter worth $231,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,685,000 after acquiring an additional 29,801 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter worth $1,493,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

