Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.09

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.09 and last traded at $18.98, with a volume of 1007 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.86.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AHH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 13.02 and a quick ratio of 13.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.84.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $42.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.74 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 5.46%. On average, analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 316.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 230,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 16,479 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 417.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 341,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 275,532 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

