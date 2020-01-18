Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Trading Down 1.6%

Armadale Capital PLC (LON:ACP) dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.02 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.15 ($0.04), approximately 1,702,412 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 189% from the average daily volume of 588,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.20 ($0.04).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Armadale Capital in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 million and a PE ratio of -33.00.

About Armadale Capital (LON:ACP)

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in and developing natural resources in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Mahenge Liandu graphite project located in the Morogoro region, Tanzania. It also holds interest in the Mpokoto gold project located in the Democratic Republic of the Congo; and a portfolio of quoted investments.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?