Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Short Interest Up 9.8% in January

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,700 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the December 31st total of 102,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ARMP opened at $3.71 on Friday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $6.92.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.33).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $45,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $84,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

