Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 156.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ARMP opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.33).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $84,000.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

