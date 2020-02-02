Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) shares shot up 7.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.98, 133,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 77% from the average session volume of 575,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.33).

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMP. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

