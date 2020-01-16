Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company’s principal product candidate consist AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing a pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, is based in Marina del Rey, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $6.23.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.33).

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $45,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $84,000.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

