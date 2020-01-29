ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Plans $0.17 Monthly Dividend

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has a payout ratio of 87.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.9%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.10. The stock had a trading volume of 239,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,041. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.68. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $21.46.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. ARMOUR Residential REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

