Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.30.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,540. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.09. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $66.36 and a one year high of $106.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.57.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 78.13%. The company had revenue of $277.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 58,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Round Table Services LLC increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

