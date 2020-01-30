Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the December 31st total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 382,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

NYSE:AWI traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,690. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.40 and a 200-day moving average of $96.48. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $65.82 and a 12 month high of $106.48.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $277.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.93 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 78.13% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AWI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.55.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 58,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Round Table Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

