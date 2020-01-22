Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Lifted to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered Armstrong World Industries from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.31.

NYSE:AWI traded up $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $105.76. 6,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,834. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.57. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $63.55 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.33.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $277.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.93 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 78.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 39.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after buying an additional 34,962 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 10.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,219,000 after acquiring an additional 216,655 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 23,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter worth about $4,630,000. 99.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

