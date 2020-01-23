Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $104.72

Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $104.72 and last traded at $104.67, with a volume of 190464 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.97.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.36.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $277.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.93 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 78.13%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 82,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after buying an additional 45,284 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 58,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

