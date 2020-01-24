Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $93.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

AWI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI downgraded Armstrong World Industries from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.55.

NYSE:AWI traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.35. The stock had a trading volume of 329,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,332. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.58 and its 200 day moving average is $96.39. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $65.40 and a fifty-two week high of $106.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 78.13% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $277.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 11.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds