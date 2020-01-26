Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €9.25 Price Target at Baader Bank

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been assigned a €9.25 ($10.76) price target by research analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AT1. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Nord/LB set a €8.40 ($9.77) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.80 ($10.23) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €8.70 ($10.12).

Aroundtown stock opened at €8.25 ($9.60) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.56, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion and a PE ratio of 6.51. Aroundtown has a one year low of €6.85 ($7.97) and a one year high of €8.15 ($9.47). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €7.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of €7.54.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties.

