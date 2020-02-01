Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €10.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Warburg Research set a €8.80 ($10.23) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.80 ($10.23) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aroundtown has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €8.76 ($10.18).

Shares of ETR:AT1 traded up €0.12 ($0.14) during trading on Thursday, hitting €8.54 ($9.93). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,579,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.56, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.61. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of €6.85 ($7.97) and a fifty-two week high of €8.50 ($9.88). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion and a PE ratio of 6.73.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties.

