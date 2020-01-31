Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) Receives €8.70 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €8.76 ($10.18).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several research firms have commented on AT1. Barclays set a €8.40 ($9.77) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.80 ($10.23) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Nord/LB set a €8.40 ($9.77) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

Shares of AT1 stock traded up €0.12 ($0.14) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €8.54 ($9.93). 4,579,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion and a PE ratio of 6.73. Aroundtown has a 12-month low of €6.85 ($7.97) and a 12-month high of €8.50 ($9.88). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €8.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is €7.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.56.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?

