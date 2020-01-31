ARQ Group (ASX:ARQ) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of ARQ Group Ltd (ASX:ARQ) fell 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$0.35 ($0.24) and last traded at A$0.36 ($0.26), 19,076 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.37 ($0.26).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.53. The firm has a market cap of $43.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.00.

ARQ Group Company Profile (ASX:ARQ)

ARQ Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital solutions worldwide. It operates through SMB Solutions and Enterprise segments. The SMB Solutions segment provides domain name registrations and renewals, Website and email hosting, and analysis, as well as Website development services.

Read More: Recession