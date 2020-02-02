ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

ARQL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of ArQule from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ArQule from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of ArQule from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

ArQule stock remained flat at $$20.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ArQule has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $20.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average is $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 2.49.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ArQule had a negative return on equity of 33.10% and a negative net margin of 805.61%. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts predict that ArQule will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQL. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArQule in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ArQule in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of ArQule in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArQule in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of ArQule by 53,511.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

ArQule Company Profile

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

