Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1338 per share on Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This is a positive change from Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

GYLD opened at $16.43 on Friday. Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $17.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.92.

