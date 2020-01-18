Arrow DWA Country Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:DWCR) Trading Up 2.2%

Arrow DWA Country Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:DWCR)’s share price was up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.79 and last traded at $28.79, approximately 101 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.16.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.86 and its 200-day moving average is $26.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.2633 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Arrow DWA Country Rotation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th.

