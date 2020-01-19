Arrow DWA Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:DWAT) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Arrow DWA Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:DWAT) rose 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.48 and last traded at $11.32, approximately 5,991 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 2,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.22.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.1889 per share. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arrow DWA Tactical ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arrow DWA Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:DWAT) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.86% of Arrow DWA Tactical ETF worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

