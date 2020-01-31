Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.32 Billion

Analysts expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to announce sales of $7.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.33 billion. Arrow Electronics posted sales of $7.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year sales of $28.91 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $28.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.04 billion to $28.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 13.21% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARW. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price target on Arrow Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America set a $70.00 price target on Arrow Electronics and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Arrow Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $157,170.00. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 12,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $1,015,791.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,453.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,225 shares of company stock worth $6,227,396 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

ARW traded down $2.99 on Friday, reaching $75.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,276. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.36. Arrow Electronics has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $86.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.60 and its 200 day moving average is $76.66.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

