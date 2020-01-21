Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.88.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America set a $70.00 target price on shares of Arrow Electronics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Arrow Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 target price on shares of Arrow Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 12,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $1,015,791.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,453.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 60,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $4,836,814.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,738,461.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,225 shares of company stock worth $6,227,396 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,033,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,655,000 after buying an additional 134,151 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,787,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,303,000 after buying an additional 159,524 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 9.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 44,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARW traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.50, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.95. Arrow Electronics has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $86.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 13.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

