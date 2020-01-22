Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Arrow Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

AROW opened at $36.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.62. Arrow Financial has a 12 month low of $30.46 and a 12 month high of $38.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.99 million for the quarter. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 13.00%.

In other Arrow Financial news, Director Gary C. Dake sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $123,095.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,924.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Hoy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $54,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,150 shares of company stock worth $218,821 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AROW. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,434,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,910,000 after buying an additional 40,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,052,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,554,000 after buying an additional 23,059 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 1,040.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 16,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,138,000 after buying an additional 13,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Arrow Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

